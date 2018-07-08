Morrow allowed a run on two hits in an inning of work to blow the save Sunday against the Reds. He struck out one.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, Morrow allowed a solo home run to Adam Duvall to tie the score. He got out of the frame, and his team eventually won in the 10th, making his second blown save of the season of little consequence. Morrow still has a strong 1.63 ERA on the year despite this hiccup.