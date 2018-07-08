Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Suffers second blown save of season
Morrow allowed a run on two hits in an inning of work to blow the save Sunday against the Reds. He struck out one.
Tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, Morrow allowed a solo home run to Adam Duvall to tie the score. He got out of the frame, and his team eventually won in the 10th, making his second blown save of the season of little consequence. Morrow still has a strong 1.63 ERA on the year despite this hiccup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...