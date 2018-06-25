Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Throwing bullpen session Monday
Morrow (back) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It has not even been a week since Morrow landed on the disabled list, but the fact he is throwing from a mound already is encouraging. Expect the Cubs to provide an update on Morrow's status after Monday's session has been completed.
