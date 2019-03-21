Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Tosses another bullpen
Morrow (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Morrow ramped things up after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen with no issues earlier in the week. The right-hander threw all fastballs again and said everything went well afterwards. Barring any setbacks, Morrow is hoping to return to game action in May.
