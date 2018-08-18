Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Tosses bullpen session
Morrow (biceps) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Morrow has been on the shelf for nearly a month while dealing with right biceps inflammation. He's made significant progress of late, as he played catch Monday and Wednesday, and he threw 25 pitches off a mound Saturday. Morrow figures to require 2-to-3 more bullpens prior to embarking on a minor-league rehab stint, and he hopes to come off the shelf by either the first or second week of September, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
