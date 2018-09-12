Morrow (biceps) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to partake in a simulated game this weekend, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Morrow added that he feels like he's "healthy enough to compete" and is aiming for a return next weekend if all continues to go as planned. Prior to Wednesday's session, Morrow tossed a 25-pitch "light bullpen" Sunday and has continued to gradually work his way back from a biceps injury he suffered in mid-July. He did mention that he's still dealing with some "ache" and expects to pitch through a little discomfort upon his eventual activation. Per Wittenmyer, the right-hander conceded that it "doesn't matter" if he returns to his role in the ninth-inning upon his return, though manager Joe Maddon hasn't said anything to question Morrow's placement atop the Cubs' bullpen.