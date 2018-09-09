Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Tosses light bullpen session
Morrow (biceps) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Morrow's throwing session was defined as "light," so he didn't get a good feel for how his injured biceps was feeling. Although the Cubs are hopeful Morrow will manage to pitch again before the season ends, he still isn't all that close to returning. More news on his rehab is expected to be released Monday.
