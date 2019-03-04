Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Weeks away from bullpen session
Morrow (elbow) continues to build up his throwing distance but isn't expected to throw a bullpen session for three more weeks, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Morrow has now been throwing from 120 feet but still isn't particularly close to getting back on the mound. The Cubs have handled his recovery from November elbow surgery cautiously, a smart move considering the veteran's lengthy injury history. He isn't expected to return to game action until May. In the meantime, Pedro Strop is lined up for closing duties.
