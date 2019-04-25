Morrow (elbow) could resume throwing in a few weeks, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Morrow was shut down from throwing over the weekend after experiencing discomfort during a side session. While the right-hander is still being evaluated, it sounds like he's at least multiple weeks away from picking back up a throwing program, leaving his return date up in the air. Pedro Strop should continue to fill in as Chicago's closer while Morrow is on the mend.

