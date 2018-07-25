Morrow (biceps) has yet to pick up a baseball and will not be reinstated from the 10-day DL on Saturday, which is the first day he will be eligible to return, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow admitted Wednesday that he's still feeling soreness in his biceps, though the pain is "a fraction of what it once was." The reliever also claimed that he's moving in the right direction even without resuming any sort of baseball activities, but neither he or the club offered up a concrete timetable for his eventual return.