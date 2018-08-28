Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Yet to throw off mound
Morrow (biceps) still hasn't thrown off a mound, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Morrow is reportedly making steady progress and recently resumed throwing off flat ground. He's hoping to resume mound work soon. Given how close it is to the end of the minor-league season, Morrow will likely have to get back up to speed with simulated games rather than a rehab assignment. Pedro Strop will continue to hold down the ninth inning for now. Joe Maddon added that Morrow may not immediately reclaim closing duties when he rejoins the Cubs.
