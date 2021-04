Workman was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Workman had been relatively strong early in the season, but he gave up six runs (four earned) in 1.2 innings across his last two appearances. As a result, the right-hander will be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for southpaw Justin Steele, who was recalled by the Cubs in a corresponding move.