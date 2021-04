Workman was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs haven't specified whether Workman has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he's reportedly isolated away from the team after bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive for the virus. If Workman is on the COVID-19 IL, he'll be able to return to action as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols.