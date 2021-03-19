Workman has not allowed a run across five Cactus League innings while striking out eight.

Workman joined the Cubs on a one-year deal in mid-February and he's looked right at home so far. The righty reliever had a down 2020, posting a 5.95 ERA and 2.24 WHIP across 19.2 innings with the Red Sox and Phillies, but he was much better in 2019 (1.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 71.2 innings for Boston). Workman figures to slot into a setup role with Chicago, but he could end up getting save opportunities if Craig Kimbrel struggles.