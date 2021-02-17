Workman agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a one-year, $1 million contract that includes an additional $2 million in incentives, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer hinted in a conference call Tuesday that the team was looking to add another veteran piece to the bullpen, and the Cubs appear to have found their man in Workman. While Craig Kimbrel and Rowan Wick (intercostal) look to be first in line for save chances out of the bullpen, Workman should be one of the top closers in waiting among the Cubs' remaining relief options. The 32-year-old endured a tough 2020 season while splitting time between Boston and Philadelphia (5.95 ERA, 2.24 WHIP in 21 appearances), but he was one of baseball's most effective late-inning arms in 2019. While serving as Boston's closer for a portion of that season, Workman notched 16 saves and submitted a 1.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 104 strikeouts over 71.2 innings.