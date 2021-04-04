Workman pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts to record a hold in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

Workman worked a clean and efficient seventh inning, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side in order. The righty figures to have a prominent role with the Cubs, and he should be able to rack up plenty of holds. He could also get a chance to save games if Craig Kimbrel struggles like he did the past few seasons.