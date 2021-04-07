Workman (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and struck out one over one inning to take the loss Wednesday versus the Brewers.

Workman pitched the 10th inning, but he allowed a three-run homer to Lorenzo Cain. The Cubs couldn't cover the damage in the bottom half of the inning. The 32-year-old Workman hadn't allowed a run in his previous two outings. He's racked up three strikeouts, three hits, two walks and a hold over 2.2 innings this season. Workman will likely continue in setup role to closer Craig Kimbrel.