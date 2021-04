Workman (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk across an inning of work to take the loss Monday against Atlanta.

Workman got the fifth inning in a 5-5 game and promptly put two runners on, then allowed a three-run home to Freddie Freeman. Workman has 10 strikeouts across 7.1 innings this season, but he's also allowed two home runs and five earned runs already. With Craig Kimbrel pitching well in the closer's role, Workman should stick in middle relief, which limits his fantasy appeal.