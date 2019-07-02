Cubs' Brayan Altuve: Lands with Cubs

Altuve signed a $1 million contract with the Cubs, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs signed the top catcher (Ronnier Quintero) in this year's July 2 international signing class and add another talented backstop in Altuve. A 5-foot-11, 160-pound catcher from Venezuela, Altuve is pretty athletic relative to the typical 16-year-old catching prospect, and while he might be able to handle other positions, he will be kept behind the dish. He has a chance to develop 20-homer power and has a plus arm.

