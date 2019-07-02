Cubs' Brayan Altuve: Lands with Cubs
Altuve signed a $1 million contract with the Cubs, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs signed the top catcher (Ronnier Quintero) in this year's July 2 international signing class and add another talented backstop in Altuve. A 5-foot-11, 160-pound catcher from Venezuela, Altuve is pretty athletic relative to the typical 16-year-old catching prospect, and while he might be able to handle other positions, he will be kept behind the dish. He has a chance to develop 20-homer power and has a plus arm.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.