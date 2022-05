Little (elbow) has tossed three scoreless innings across three relief appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list May 5. He's scattered one hit and four walks while striking out one in those outings.

Back in November, Little was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left elbow, with the injury sidelining him for the first week of the 2022 minor-league season. Now healthy again, Little will look to carve out a high-leverage role in the Iowa bullpen.