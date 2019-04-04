Cubs' Brendon Little: Sidelined with lat strain
Little will open the year on the 7-day IL at High-A Myrtle Beach with a lat strain, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Callis says it's a minor lat strain, so hopefully Little won't miss a large chunk of the season. He was a first-round pick in 2017, but will need to improve upon the 5.15 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 90:43 K:BB he logged in 101.1 innings at Low-A before gaining relevance in most dynasty leagues.
