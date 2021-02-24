Davis was added to the Cubs' spring training roster Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Davis is among the team's top prospects, and he'll get to work with the major-league coaching staff as a non-roster invitee during spring training. The 21-year-old spent the 2020 season at the team's alternate training site and should continue his development in the minors in 2021 after slashing .305/.381/.525 with eight home runs, 30 RBI and four stolen bases over 50 games with Low-A South Bend in 2019.