Cubs' Brennen Davis: Finger injury ends season
Davis (right index finger) is on the 7-day injured list at Low-A South Bend, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
He has been hit on the hand multiple times this season, missing time in the middle of July and then landing on the shelf at the end of July. Davis was a two-sport athlete in high school - he had Division 1 offers to play basketball - and was seen as a project by most when the Cubs selected him with the No. 62 overall pick in 2018. However, Davis has proven to be a quick study, demonstrating an advanced approach last year in the AZL before maintaining that approach while tapping into power (.211 ISO) this year in the Midwest League. In addition to his power and plate skills, Davis is a plus runner. He has become a highly-coveted asset in dynasty leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...