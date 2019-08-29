Cubs' Brennen Davis: Finger injury ends season

Davis (right index finger) is on the 7-day injured list at Low-A South Bend, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

He has been hit on the hand multiple times this season, missing time in the middle of July and then landing on the shelf at the end of July. Davis was a two-sport athlete in high school - he had Division 1 offers to play basketball - and was seen as a project by most when the Cubs selected him with the No. 62 overall pick in 2018. However, Davis has proven to be a quick study, demonstrating an advanced approach last year in the AZL before maintaining that approach while tapping into power (.211 ISO) this year in the Midwest League. In addition to his power and plate skills, Davis is a plus runner. He has become a highly-coveted asset in dynasty leagues.