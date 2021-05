Davis is in extended spring training recovering from getting hit in the head by a pitch, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports. He will head to Double-A Tennessee once healthy.

It is unclear when he suffered the injury, but Callis doesn't make it sound like Davis will be out for an extended period of time. The top prospect in the Cubs' system, Davis will likely spend the bulk of the year at Double-A, but could possibly get a bump up to Triple-A later this summer.