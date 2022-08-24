Davis (back) shifted his rehab assignment to High-A South Bend on Tuesday and went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts while playing 10 innings in left field in a 2-1 win over West Michigan.

Davis, who is still on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Iowa after undergoing back surgery nearly three months ago, is expected to spent only a few games with South Bend before returning to the Cubs' top affiliate. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs plan on having Davis head to the Arizona Fall League in October to make up for the at-bats he lost during the regular season while recovering from surgery.