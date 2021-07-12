Davis smashed a pair of homers against the American League and was named MVP of the Futures Game on Sunday.

Granted, the game took place at Coors Field, but it was still an impressive performance for the National League squad by Davis, who has hit .278/.381/.481 with four homers, three steals, 14 RBI and 22 runs for Double-A Tennessee since being promoted June 1. Davis has looked good despite an injury-delayed start to the season, but his 30.2 percent strikeout rate in Double-A offers some cause for concern. It's worth watching whether he can get that in check, as the Cubs don't have any reason to rush the 21-year-old, who remains one of the most promising prospects in the game.