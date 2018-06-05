Cubs' Brennen Davis: Popped by Cubs with 62nd pick

The Cubs have selected Davis with the 62nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Davis is not without tools, but he was not projected to come off the board this early. That said, he has the type of upside that should appeal to dynasty-league owners, headlined by his 70-grade speed. Additionally, Davis is 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, so it's not hard to envision him developing impact power as he fills out. Of course, he will need to hit for any of this to matter, but if he hits, he could be an impact center fielder who could be one of the steals of this draft. He turns 19 in November. The Cubs obviously believe they can pry him away from his commitment to Miami.