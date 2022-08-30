Davis (back) completed his rehab assignment at High-A South Bend and will be reinstated from Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Tuesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Davis' next appearance with Iowa will be his first with the affiliate since May 3, after he spent nearly four months recovering from a back injury that ultimately required surgery in June. Since beginning his rehab assignment earlier this month, Davis has struggled to the tune of a .135/.200/.216 slash line and 32.5 percent strikeout rate over 10 games between stops at High-A and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, but he's at least emerged from those contests without any health-related setbacks. The Cubs are hopeful that Davis' bat will come around over the final few weeks of the minor-league season, which could serve as a springboard to him pushing for a spot on the big club's Opening Day roster next spring. Davis could also pick up some additional at-bats in Fall Instructional League to make up for the time he lost while working his way back from surgery over the summer.