Davis won't join Triple-A Iowa on Friday for the start of the minor-league season and will remain at the Cubs' spring facility while he recovers from a minor undisclosed injury, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Davis isn't expected to be headed for an extended absence, as Birch relays that the outfielder will stay in Arizona for about a week or two before reporting to Iowa. The 24-year-old was once viewed as one of the top prospects in the Cubs' farm system and was the MVP of the 2021 All-Star Futures Game, but an assortment of injuries has derailed his development over the past couple of seasons. Davis possesses a spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster, but his big-league debut doesn't appear to be imminent.