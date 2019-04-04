Cubs' Brennen Davis: Waiting for short-season ball
Davis will open the year in extended spring training before reporting to a short-season affiliate in June, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
After having a very successful run in the AZL after the Cubs selected him with the 62nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, Davis will likely report to the Eugene Emeralds of the Northwest League once that season begins on June 14. While Nico Hoerner was assigned to Double-A and Cole Roederer was assigned to Low-A, Davis arguably has the highest ceiling of the Cubs' top-three picks from the 2018 draft, but he will also require the most refinement in the lower levels.
