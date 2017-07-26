Cubs' Brett Anderson: Activated, designated for assignment

The Cubs activated Anderson (back) from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It seems Anderson has been over the back injury for quite some time, as he had just completed his sixth rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on July 20, working up to six innings in that outing. Despite seemingly being back to full strength, Anderson struggled to a 4.67 ERA and 1.59 WHIP during those rehab starts, and with no spot for him in the big-league rotation following the recent acquisition of Jose Quintana, the Cubs decided to cut bait with the injury-prone lefty. Anderson's modest one-year contract and solid career track record may prompt a club to roll the dice on him via trade or a waiver pickup, but if he resurfaces in another rotation, he'll probably need to show improved performance before those in deeper mixed or only leagues can invest in him with much confidence.