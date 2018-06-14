Cubs' Brian Duensing: Appears in left field Wednesday
Duensing and fellow pitcher Steve CIshek both appeared in left field in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers, though neither player had a fielding chance, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
CIshek started the eighth inning and allowed a leadoff single to Orlando Arcia. That's when Cubs manager Joe Maddon turned to the lefty Duensing for the left-handed Eric Thames, but he kept Cishek in the game by moving him to left field. Duensing struck out Thames and then swapped places with Cishek, allowing the latter to face righty Lorenzo Cain. Cishek retired Cain, then gave way to Duensing to get another lefty, Christian Yelich, to end the inning. "It was a little terrifying, to be honest," said Duensing, who made his MLB outfield debut. The strategy was effective, so Maddon may be inclined to try it again down the road.
