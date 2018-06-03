Duensing recorded his first save of the season in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mets, working a scoreless ninth inning with one hit allowed.

Regular closer Brandon Morrow appeared in the previous three games, so Cubs manager Joe Maddon turned to the lefty Duensing to finish Sunday's contest. Steve Cishek, who appeared in the eighth inning to retire a single hitter, appeared to be next in line for saves behind Morrow, but Maddon played the matchups with left-handed hitters Michael Conforto and Adrian Gonzalez up in the final inning. Duensing now has a solid 1.93 ERA this season.