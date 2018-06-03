Cubs' Brian Duensing: Gets first save of season Sunday
Duensing recorded his first save of the season in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mets, working a scoreless ninth inning with one hit allowed.
Regular closer Brandon Morrow appeared in the previous three games, so Cubs manager Joe Maddon turned to the lefty Duensing to finish Sunday's contest. Steve Cishek, who appeared in the eighth inning to retire a single hitter, appeared to be next in line for saves behind Morrow, but Maddon played the matchups with left-handed hitters Michael Conforto and Adrian Gonzalez up in the final inning. Duensing now has a solid 1.93 ERA this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...