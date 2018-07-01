Duensing was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday due to left shoulder fatigue.

Duensing hasn't quite been himself of late. After collecting two scoreless appearances to begin the month of June, the left-hander has posted a 19.64 ERA over his next eight outings. Command is at least partially to blame, as he's walked a batter in five consecutive appearances and has multiple walks in his last two. The Cubs are going to blame his struggles on shoulder fatigue, however, sending him to the DL to clear up a roster spot for fellow reliever Dillon Maples. Duensing will be eligible to return before the All-Star break, but it's unclear if that will be enough rest time for the lefty.