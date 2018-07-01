Cubs' Brian Duensing: Headed for disabled list
Duensing was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday due to left shoulder fatigue.
Duensing hasn't quite been himself of late. After collecting two scoreless appearances to begin the month of June, the left-hander has posted a 19.64 ERA over his next eight outings. Command is at least partially to blame, as he's walked a batter in five consecutive appearances and has multiple walks in his last two. The Cubs are going to blame his struggles on shoulder fatigue, however, sending him to the DL to clear up a roster spot for fellow reliever Dillon Maples. Duensing will be eligible to return before the All-Star break, but it's unclear if that will be enough rest time for the lefty.
More News
-
Cubs' Brian Duensing: Gets touched up Saturday•
-
Cubs' Brian Duensing: Activated from bereavement list•
-
Cubs' Brian Duensing: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Cubs' Brian Duensing: Appears in left field Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Brian Duensing: Implodes in Sunday appearance•
-
Cubs' Brian Duensing: Gets first save of season Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...