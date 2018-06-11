Cubs' Brian Duensing: Implodes in Sunday appearance
Duensing struggled in Sunday's loss to the Pirates, allowing four earned runs on two hits and two walks while retiring just a single batter.
Duensing came on to begin the sixth inning and promptly allowed a double to Austin Meadows. He retired the next hitter he faced, but then gave up a walk, a single and another walk before getting the hook. Luke Farrell then allowed a bases-clearing triple, with all three runs getting charged to Duensing. The lefty's ERA jumped from 2.29 to 4.05 after the tough outing.
