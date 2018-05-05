Duensing tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's loss to the Cardinals, keeping his season ERA at a flawless 0.00.

Duensing has been brilliant through 10 innings this season, though his 8:5 K:BB and 3.40 FIP are more indicative of what to expect the rest of the season. The lefty posted a 3.46 FIP and 2.74 ERA last year, so it's reasonable to think his 2018 numbers will end up looking similar. Nonetheless, Duensing has been a very steady reliever in his first two seasons with the Cubs.