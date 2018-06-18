Duensing was placed on the bereavement list Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rob Zastryzny will take Duensing's place on the active roster and in the bullpen. Duensing will be away from the Cubs for 3-to-7 days, meaning he'll be unavailable for the team's entire three-game series against the Dodgers that starts Monday.

