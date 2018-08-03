Duensing was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to left shoulder inflammation, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Duensing previously spent two weeks on the DL in July due to left shoulder fatigue, so this appears to be a related injury. He will be eligible to return against the Brewers on Aug. 14, though the Cubs may choose to give him more time to recover this time around. In a corresponding move, Randy Rosario was called up from Triple-A Iowa.