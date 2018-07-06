Duensing (shoulder) was playing catch prior to Friday's game against the Reds, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Duensing hit the disabled list at the start of July with left shoulder fatigue after a disastrous June in which he allowed 17 runs (16 earned) across 8.1 innings. The 35-year-old could throw a bullpen session once the Cubs are in San Francisco early next week, making it seem likely he will be unable to return when eligible Wednesday.

