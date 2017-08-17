Duensing recorded his seventh hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Reds despite allowing an earned run over two thirds of an inning.

This is only the second time since July 1 that Duensing has allowed a run. During that span, he has a 1.20 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and five holds over 15 innings. For the season, Duensing has a 2.57 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, making him a valuable left-handed reliever for the Cubs.