Duensing (shoulder) will head to Double-A Tennessee for a rehab assignment, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Duensing played catch before Friday's game and he will now take the next step in his recovery. The 35-year-old lefty was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the beginning of July with left shoulder fatigue. Before landing on the DL, Duensing had a 6.92 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 26 innings of work for the Cubs.

