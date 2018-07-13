Cubs' Brian Duensing: Returns from DL
Duensing (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Duensing will be available out of the bullpen for the series opener. The southpaw made a brief rehab appearance with Double-A Tennessee earlier this week, but didn't require much action after being on the shelf for 12 days. Across 26 innings for the Cubs this year, Duensing has logged a 6.92 ERA and 1.85 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...