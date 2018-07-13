Duensing (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Duensing will be available out of the bullpen for the series opener. The southpaw made a brief rehab appearance with Double-A Tennessee earlier this week, but didn't require much action after being on the shelf for 12 days. Across 26 innings for the Cubs this year, Duensing has logged a 6.92 ERA and 1.85 WHIP.

