Duensing and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a two-year, $7 million contract, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

An unremarkable reliever for much of his nine big-league seasons, Duensing earned a slight pay increase after submitting a career-best 2.74 ERA (3.41 FIP) across 62.1 innings in 2017, his first year with the Cubs. The 34-year-old lefty supported the ERA with an 8.8 K/9 rate -- also a career-best mark -- with increased usage in his off-speed pitches seemingly keying his success. Duensing, who proved similarly effective against both right- and left-handed hitters last season, should factor prominently into the setup mix ahead of new closer Brandon Morrow.