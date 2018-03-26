Duensing has secured his place in the Cubs bullpen heading into Thursday's season opener against the Marlins, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

There was little reason to doubt Duensing would be excluded from the Opening Day roster after he re-signed with the Cubs on a two-year, $7 million contract in January following a stellar 2017 campaign in which he compiled a 2.74 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 62.1 innings. Though Duensing throws from the left side, he boasted relatively even splits last season, making the Cubs comfortable turning to him for full-inning work rather than primarily on a situational basis like most southpaw relievers. He'll once again be a key part of the Cubs' bridge to the ninth inning, which should allow Duensing to produce a double-digit holds total for the second straight season.