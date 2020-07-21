Carraway is a likely candidate to be added to the Cubs' 60-man player pool and work out at the team's alternate training site in South Bend, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old was just drafted in the second round of the first-year player draft last month, but the team sees him as a potential fast mover. While Carraway probably won't see MLB action as a rookie, getting added to the player pool would allow him to continue his development and work against some of the team's other young players.