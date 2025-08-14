Horton (7-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Horton opened his outing with five hitless frames, and he ultimately set a season low in hits allowed. The eight strikeouts also established a season best, and the rookie right-hander has now thrown at least five innings while surrendering one run or zero in five consecutive starts. Horton has a sparkling 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 40 innings since the start of July, though he'll face a tough assignment at home versus the surging Brewers for his next scheduled appearance.