Horton (shoulder) gave up an earned run on one hit and struck out a batter over an inning of relief in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Mariners in Cactus League play.

The Cubs will continue to develop Horton as a starter, but he made his spring debut out of the bullpen Saturday, working around a solo home run to notch the save during his appearance. The right-hander is being eased along slowly this spring after he didn't pitch during the final four months of the 2024 season while recovering from a Grade 2 right subscapularis strain. He'll likely increase his workload in his next spring outing, though it could come at minor-league camp rather than in the Cactus League.