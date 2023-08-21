Horton has a 1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 13 innings through three starts for Double-A Tennessee.

Horton, the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft, has logged four starts at Single-A, 11 starts at High-A and three starts at Double-A thus far in his first full pro season. The quality of his stuff and command is not in question, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see him not skip a beat after an Aug. 1 promotion to Double-A. He is on track to spend a good chunk of the 2024 season in the big-league rotation, health permitting.