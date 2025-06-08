Horton (3-1) took the loss against the Tigers on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings.

Horton put the Cubs on the back foot in the first inning after yielding a two-run double to Spencer Torkelson. Horton settled in to keep the Tigers off the board over the next three frames, but he ran into trouble again in the fifth and gave up two more runs on a Riley Greene single to left field. It was the most runs Horton has given up across six starts this season, and Sunday's start inflated his ERA and WHIP to 4.11 and 1.30, respectively, across 30.2 innings. He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.