The Cubs announced that Horton was removed in the third inning of his start in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers due to a blister on his right middle finger, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Horton was visited on the mound on three occasions during the afternoon before he was lifted from the contest after recording three strikeouts and allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk across 2.2 innings. Though the blister isn't a major health concern for the young hurler, it could jeopardize his availability for his next turn through the rotation, which is expected to come this weekend versus the Angels. If Horton ends up requiring a stint on the injured list, the Cubs could recall Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa to replace the rookie in the rotation.