While Kilian figures to compete for a starting job in spring training, he currently projects to fall short of earning a spot in the Cubs' rotation, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Holdovers Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad all seem positioned for rotation spots. The same is true for veteran addition Matthew Boyd. That would leave Kilian, who is out of minor-league options, looking at a long-relief role if he sticks with the team. Assad is the least experienced of those starters and could get pushed in camp, but he pitched well enough in 2024 across 29 starts and figures to have the inside track at this point. Kilian won't have a ton of fantasy value if he's stuck in Chicago's bullpen.